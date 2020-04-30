A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 59. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

