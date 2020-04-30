Anita Jean Cutchall, 85, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Born May 24, 1934 in Glendale, California, Anita was the daughter of the late Alice Elizabeth Westerhold. She married Jerry Cutchall February 9, 1974 and he survives.

Anita moved to Pennsylvania in 1964. She worked at Joy Manufacturing as an Expeditor for 10 years. She then moved to Barrow, Alaska, where her son and family lived, and resided for there for 8 years. While living in Alaska she worked in Childcare. After retiring, Anita and her husband moved back to Franklin, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church. When her health permitted, Anita enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Anita is survived by her son, John D. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Donna Pearl Neakok, of Wasilla, Alaska; her daughter, Karen D. Baumgardner and her husband, Jim, of Meadville; and her 5 grandchildren, Gary James, John D. Miller III, Taktuk Miller, Rose Miller, and Todd Baumgardner; 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her brother, Darrell Johnson; her grandson, Glen Miller; and her granddaughter, Tracy Elmen.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation and services for Anita will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Services will be officiated by Rev. Paul Csonka, pastor of Center United Methodist Church. For those not attending, we ask that you keep Anita’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers, online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.