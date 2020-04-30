 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Anita Jean Cutchall

Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailAnita Jean Cutchall, 85, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Born May 24, 1934 in Glendale, California, Anita was the daughter of the late Alice Elizabeth Westerhold. She married Jerry Cutchall February 9, 1974 and he survives.

Anita moved to Pennsylvania in 1964. She worked at Joy Manufacturing as an Expeditor for 10 years. She then moved to Barrow, Alaska, where her son and family lived, and resided for there for 8 years. While living in Alaska she worked in Childcare. After retiring, Anita and her husband moved back to Franklin, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church. When her health permitted, Anita enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Anita is survived by her son, John D. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Donna Pearl Neakok, of Wasilla, Alaska; her daughter, Karen D. Baumgardner and her husband, Jim, of Meadville; and her 5 grandchildren, Gary James, John D. Miller III, Taktuk Miller, Rose Miller, and Todd Baumgardner; 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her brother, Darrell Johnson; her grandson, Glen Miller; and her granddaughter, Tracy Elmen.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation and services for Anita will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Services will be officiated by Rev. Paul Csonka, pastor of Center United Methodist Church. For those not attending, we ask that you keep Anita’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers, online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.