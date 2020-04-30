Catherine M. Baker, 91, of Oil City, PA, died at on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.

Born August 15, 1928 in Petroleum Center, Catherine was the daughter of the late Cleo Derwood Brady & Beulah Jane Barnett Brady.

Catherine went to Pleasantville Schools. She was married on February 19, 1949 to Kenneth E. Baker and he preceded her in death in October 2002.

Catherine was employed as a beautician for many years.

Mrs. Baker was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was also a former member of the Red Hats.

Catherine enjoyed sewing, reading and playing cards.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Rhonda J. Morris & her husband David of Oil City, Roger A. Baker of Oil City, Beverly A. Hartle & her husband Stephen of Oil City, Melanie E. Reckner & her husband Ronald of Myersdale, PA, David J. Baker of Pensacola, FL; and the following grandchildren: Marcus Morris & his wife Nicole, Angela Morris & Jacob Patterson, Selene Baker & her husband Rich Wolfe, Dorothy Jean Baker, Catherine Ann Barron & her husband Kenneth, Tyler J. Reckner, Ashley & Lexus Baker, Michelle & Patrick Boatman; great-grandchildren: Adrianna Boatman, McKenna, & Rylan Morris, Allison Barron, Cameron J. Barron and Emma G. Barron; and a great-grandchild, Irina Wolfe; step-grandchildren: Joseph Stephen Hartle & his wife April and their children Penelope and Audrey and Evelyn, and Amanda Venezio & her husband Brian and their daughter Madison.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey K. Baker, a grandson, Clayton Morris, and by brothers Frederick, Robert and Herman Brady.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

