Clarion County Plans for May 8 Building Reopening Following State Guidelines

CLARION, Pa (EYT) – Clarion County plans to reopen its doors to the public on Friday, May 8, following state guidelines, such as requiring masks and social distancing.

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley unanimous approved a motion to open its buildings that were closed due to concern about the COVID-19 virus.

Gov Tom Wolf set a target date of May 8 for the beginning of phased reopening and easing of restrictions in Pennsylvania.

“We will need to bring some furloughed people back beforehand to prepare for the reopening as needed,” said Tharan. “All of the employees are under the commissioners’ umbrella such as Tax Claim, Veterans Affairs, one from the commissioner’s staff, one from maintenance, one from the jail, and one from planning. There are no callbacks in the row offices right now.”

Tharan noted that the reopening will follow the governor’s guidelines.

“He hasn’t announced that officially yet, but we’re thinking he will, and we’re supposed to be in the yellow area,” continued Tharan.

There will be signs posted on all doors that people must use social distancing, masks, and different things, but all will be posted on the doors of the buildings as resume normal hours. This pertains to county offices, but the courts will establish their own procedures.

“The second and third floor of the courthouse will determine their own schedule, and the judge will be issuing her recommendations there. We’re just opening up so people have access to Assessment, Register and Recorder, and different offices that are county offices plus the other buildings.

“Some of the offices such as CYS will continue to have limited people in the Human Services building on Seventh Avenue because they’ll continue to work from home because the virus hasn’t ended yet. But, it’s just to get access and have tax claims back opened up and Veterans opened back up and Elections with people wanting to get there.”

Tharan added that the county maintenance department built plexiglass shields for every countertop between the public and employees.

