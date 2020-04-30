Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Potato Skins

This recipe is fabulous as a snack or a light meal!

Stuffed Potato Skins

Ingredients

6 medium-sized baking potatoes

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, divided

1 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 large sweet red pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh broccoli florets, finely chopped

1 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

~Scrub and pierce potatoes. Bake at 400° for 40 to 50 minutes or until tender. Cool slightly; cut each potato in half lengthwise. Scoop out the pulp, leaving a thin shell (you can save pulp for another use). Place potato shells on an ungreased baking sheet.

~Combine butter and 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce; brush over shells. Broil 4 inches from the heat for five minute (or until edges are crispy and butter is bubbly).

~Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the onions, red pepper, broccoli, 3/4 cup cheese, and remaining hot pepper sauce; spoon into potato skins. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

~Broil two minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

