Clarion U. SBDC Announces E-Commerce Webinar Today

CLARON, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University Small Business Development Center has announced a webinar on e-commerce through Amazon will be held today, Thursday, April 30.

The webinar, “How To Become A Seller On The Amazon Business Market Place,” will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center invites you to an overview of the Minority Business and Technology Initiative (MBT Initiative). This is a collaboration between Amazon Business and the U.S. Department of Commerce MBDA that seeks to accelerate the inclusion of minority owned enterprises in e-commerce and to improve the use of digital technology for domestic and global sales.

Special guest: Senator Marco Rubio

To register for this webinar or learn about more learning opportunities & resources from Amazon, click here.

Other Tools for E-Commerce

eBay is launching a new “Up and Running” program.

The new program was created to help new small businesses transitioning to e-commerce through the COVID-19 crisis. The program is a pledge of up to $100 million in support for small businesses across North America.

The program includes:

– Free basic eBay store subscription and waive selling fees for 3 months

– 500 free listings

– Guidance and resources needed to run business on eBay

Click here to learn more.

