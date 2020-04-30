Commissioners Offer Tax Relief, Salary Board Resolution, and Okay Deputy Union Contract

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “It’s time to provide some financial assistance and relief for the Clarion County taxpayers,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley on Wednesday morning introducing Resolution Number Six to extend Clarion County taxes at face value until November 1, 2020.

(NOTE: The photo above is from an earlier meeting; all meetings are now held online via Zoom.)

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Heasley unanimously approved the resolution.

County tax notices provided a two percent discount if paid on or before April 30 and face value from May 1 to June 30. Taxes with a penalty were originally set to extend from July 1 to December 31, 2020.

Wednesday’s resolution extends payment of the face value (no penalty) until October 31 to December 31, 2020.

Salary Board Eliminates Two Part-time Deputy Positions

Commissioners and the Salary Board also provided some resolution for a tabled motion from the previous board meeting to eliminate a full-time deputy who served as a school resource officer for Clarion-Limestone. The deputy was eliminated, and the commissioners agreed that if there is a signed agreeable MOU (memorandum of understanding) negotiated with C-L and if the salary board reinstated the position, the commissioners would reconsider the reappointment of the position.

A second motion for the elimination of two part-time sheriff deputies were approved by all members of the Salary Board, Sheriff Rex Munsee, Treasurer Tom McConnell, and Brosius, Tharan, and Heasley. Both positions are currently vacant.

Deputy Union Contract Approved

Commissioners also approved a contract with Butler County Community College Campus Police Department Independent Union for the Sheriff’s Deputies Union. The contract is effective January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2022.

Tharan said the contract does not include a retroactive pay raise, but there will be a 5.5 percent raise in the salaries of the deputies.

“There will be a 2.5 percent increase in 2021 and a 2.5 percent increase in 2022. The 5.5 percent increase is 3 percent from last year and a 2.5 percent for this year.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.