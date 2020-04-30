Dennis L. Scott Sr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Arista Care in Meadville following a period of declining health.

He was born in Oil City and was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn McKay Scott.

Dennis was married in Asheville, NC. on November 29, 1968 to the former Becky Sue Dehner, and she survives.

He was a groundskeeper for many years at Polk Center and also worked in construction.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Dennis Scott Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are siblings Robert A. Scott and William L. Scott.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Karen Scott.

There will be no visitation or services per Dennis’s request.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

