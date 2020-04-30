 

Ethel M. Lechner

Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 09:04 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

received_165942174760300Ethel M. Lechner, 98, of Marble passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Shippenville Health Care after a period of declining health.

Born on January 15, 1922 in Millerstown she was the daughter of Charles and Rosella Songer Motter.

She was a 1941 graduate of Shippenville High School.

On August 23, 1944 at St. Anne’s Church in Corsica, she was married to Harold Lechner who preceded her in death on November 21, 1992

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and also a member of the Rosary Society.

Ethel managed the Checker Board Restaurant in Venus for many years and also operated a laundromat in Marienville.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and she always enjoyed her time running the fancy works stand at the Labor Day Picnic

Ethel is survived by a son Harold F. Lechner and his wife Paula of Fryburg, a brother Charles L. Motter of Shippenville; and grandsons Daniel Smrekar and Brent Smrekar, granddaughters Debbie Barnes, Laurie Smrekar-Tomko, Krista Geer and Michelle Oakes.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Karen Hartzell, a sister Anna Rose McMullen, a son-in-law Alvin Smrekar, son-in-law David H. Hartzell and grandson Cory Hartzell.

Due to the Corona-virus and following the guidelines set by the CDC and PA Department of Health, a private visitation and funeral will be held followed by a private burial at St. Michael Cemetery in Fryburg.

The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Memorials in Ethel’s honor may be made to St. Michael Rosary Society.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


