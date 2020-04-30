Featured Local Job: Night Auditor/Front Desk Attendant

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham – Clarion is currently looking to hire a Night Auditor/Front Desk Attendant (part-time).

Description:

Looking for a friendly, reliable Night Auditor/Front Desk Attendant to join the team at the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Clarion. This is a part-time position for three to four days a week, with two days on the night audit shift (11:00 pm – 7:00 am) and other shifts as needed.

Required Qualifications:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Friendly phone manner

Ability to multitask

Strong computer skills

Reliable transportation

Flexibility work schedule with ability to work nights and weekends as needed

Job Summary:

Oversees the operation of the hotel Front Desk and helps ensure the satisfaction of all guests staying in the hotel. During the night shift (11:00 pm – 7:00 am), the Night Auditor reconciles daily activity and closes all accounts in preparation for the new day. This includes auditing of all charges and postings, making any corrections, and processing and distributing daily reports. During the 7:00 am – 3:00 pm and 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm shifts, will perform sales and guest service functions related to the front desk operation including guest registration, reservations, and revenue collections.

If interested in joining our team, please email a resume to fom@microtelclarionpa.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.