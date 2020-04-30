 

Fredrick Duffy

Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Fredrick Duffy, 83, of Barkeyville passed away peacefully at Trinity Living Center, April 28, 2020.

Fred was born September 14, 1936 in Boyers to the late David and Dorothy Haas Duffy. Fred was raised by his aunt and uncle Sara and Reed Thompson.

Fred graduated from Victory Joint School in 1956. He was married to Judy Rankin on April 4, 1970.

Fred retired from Cooper Energies in Grove City as an inspector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Grove City.

Fred was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. He was a member of the Church of Beloved Disciple in Grove City. In his spare time, you could find Fred fishing in his favorite spot.

Fred was active in his community, having served on Barkeyville Council for many years.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife Judy Duffy of Barkeyville, his half-sister Pat Glasscock and her husband Joe of Alabama, numerous nieces and nephews. Special family friends also survive, Guy and Brenda Surrena and Becky Cratty of Barkeyville.

Fred was welcomed into heaven by Sara and Reed Thompson, his brother David “Butch” Duffy and his sister Sally Huffaker.

A private burial will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Barkeyville Cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

