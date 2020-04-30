Hillary LeFay to Perform Tonight on Explore ‘Live Sessions’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hillary LeFay will be performing tonight on Explore Live Sessions, a fundraising campaign created to help local businesses affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

LeFay, of Clarion County, has been teaching private music for two decades, in and out of the classroom. Hillary thinks it is very important to be introduced to many genres, but spends a lot of time writing arrangements of modern music to be at an appropriate level for her students. They learn selections from Beethoven to Taylor Swift and from Ragtime to videogame theme songs.

Explore Live Sessions will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and the Explore Network:

During the performance, viewers will be given the opportunity to make a donation via GoFundMe. Donations can be made at any time, not just during the performances.

100% of the proceeds from Explore Live Sessions will be donated to businesses within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, and Venango Counties that have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Proceeds will be divided evenly among registered businesses.

Musicians and other performers interested in participating in future sessions can sign up by emailing explorelivesessions@gmail.com.

Business owners interested in registering should email explorelivesessions@gmail.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.