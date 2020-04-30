 

Man Accused of Forcibly Pulling Infant’s Arms, Legs While in the Arms of Another During Domestic Dispute

Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man is behind bars and facing child endangerment charges after he is accused of forcibly pulling on an infant’s arms and legs during a domestic incident.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Rico Nashonne Copeland, of Corry.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:37 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a location on Acorn Drive in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The complaint states that during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rico Copeland slapped a known victim in the face with his hand while engaged in an argument.

Copeland also allegedly forcibly pulled on the arms and legs of an infant, while the child was in another person’s arms, in order to gain control of the child, the complaint indicates.

Copeland’s “reckless actions place the infant in immediate threat of serious bodily injury,” according to the complaint.

Copeland was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, April 24, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 in Venango County Central Court.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

