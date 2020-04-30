 

Nearly 1,400 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA; Death Toll Approaches 2,300

Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 01:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 30, 2020, 1,397 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 45,763. The death toll is currently 2,292.

There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/30/20 – 1,397
4/29/20 – 1,102
4/28/20 – 1,214
4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397
4/24/20 – 1,599

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 50 1 51 2
Butler 175 3 178 6
Clarion 23 0 23 1
Clearfield 14 2 16 0
Crawford 19 0 19 0
Elk 3 0 3 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 63 0 63 4
Jefferson 4 0 4 0
McKean 5 1 6 0
Mercer 65 0 65 1
Venango 7 0 7 0
Warren 1 0 1 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives  Deaths 
Adams 137 1531 4
Allegheny 1289 15815 94
Armstrong 51 675 2
Beaver 405 2055 65
Bedford 24 193 1
Berks 2698 5471 117
Blair 23 958 0
Bradford 31 678 2
Bucks 2870 8232 205
Butler 178 2170 6
Cambria 28 1169 1
Cameron 1 49 0
Carbon 175 1042 15
Centre 96 895 1
Chester 1375 5249 111
Clarion 23 480 1
Clearfield 16 423 0
Clinton 31 238 0
Columbia 283 597 13
Crawford 19 687 0
Cumberland 343 1449 16
Dauphin 584 3515 25
Delaware 3696 8677 235
Elk 3 156 0
Erie 87 1892 2
Fayette 80 1765 4
Forest 7 29 0
Franklin 284 2813 6
Fulton 5 83 0
Greene 26 419 0
Huntingdon 38 274 0
Indiana 63 693 4
Jefferson 4 311 0
Juniata 83 139 1
Lackawanna 913 2409 82
Lancaster 1765 7590 104
Lawrence 65 724 6
Lebanon 676 2535 9
Lehigh 2796 7138 74
Luzerne 2143 4849 88
Lycoming 68 1098 0
McKean 6 162 0
Mercer 65 715 1
Mifflin 38 665 0
Monroe 1127 2652 54
Montgomery 4307 17072 351
Montour 47 2957 0
Northampton 2050 6247 94
Northumberland 93 553 0
Perry 30 213 1
Philadelphia 12297 27510 424
Pike 378 1208 14
Potter 4 80 0
Schuylkill 368 1986 6
Snyder 33 192 1
Somerset 26 581 0
Sullivan 1 31 0
Susquehanna 84 272 8
Tioga 16 246 1
Union 36 527 0
Venango 7 246 0
Warren 1 170 0
Washington 115 2079 2
Wayne 100 511 5
Westmoreland 391 4447 25
Wyoming 20 150 2
York 641 6965 9

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
45,763 2,292 175,602

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 38%
50-64 27%
65+ 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, April 30, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 19%