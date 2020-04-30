Support These Local Restaurants, Delis, Bakeries Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Coronavirus Pandemic

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, local restaurants, bakeries, and delicatessens are offering takeout, curbside services, and delivery.

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

CLARION COUNTY

A

All Stars Bar & Restaurant – takeout/curbside, Monday to Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call 724-526-5706.

Applebee’s, Clarion – To-Go Only, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily

B

Bistro at Water Run – curbside takeout 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bob’s Sub & Sandwich Shop – takeout

C

Clarion Domino’s – Carryout, Pickup Window & Delivery, Sunday thru Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Friday & Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Clarion Moose – Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday – Call 226-7200 to Order, Pickup Only – at back door

Clarion River Brewing Company – M-F 4:00 – 8:00, Sat-Sun 12:00 – 8:00, takeout/curbside pickup/possible delivery

Country Eats & Icy Treats, takeout/curbside to-go, Wed – Fri 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

County Seat – takeouts only

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant – Carryout, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

D

Daddy’s Main Street – Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For menu, visit their Facebook page here. Pickup with credit card, no contact. Call 814-223-4687.

DBS Smokin BBQ – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for takeout or delivery

Deb’s Diner – Open 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 814-764-3001 for takeout orders!

Deer Creek Winery – food & wine takeout, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Call 814-354-7392.

E

EverMoore’s – takeout and delivery (5 miles), 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

F

The Forest Nook Restaurant – takeout only. Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Call 814-927-5440. Check their Facebook page here for specials.

Fryburg Sportsman’s Club – Takeout. Call ahead, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

I

Infusion – Takeout.

J

Joe’s Pizzeria – takeout and curbside pickup, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

K

Knox Bakery – Open Tuesday thru Friday 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Knox Pizza Shop – Takeout 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery to Sligo and Rimersburg, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Call 814-473-8250. Click here to view Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.

L

Leigh’s Cones – Takeouts. Open 7 days a week, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Call ahead at 724-867-0011. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

M

Ma and Cap’s (formerly Shreffler’s Snack Shack) – Takeout. Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Closed on Monday. Call ahead 814-797-1601. Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

Mac’s Bar & Grille – Food and Beer Takeout, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Main Street, Clarion – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 5:00 a.m. to midnight every day.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Clarion I-80 Exit 62 (across from WalMart) – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 24 hours a day.

Meadows Frozen Custard – takeout

Montana’s – takeout, Mon – Fri 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

O

Old Bank Deli, Takeout only. Sunday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please call 724-232-0550. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Outlook Inn – takeouts only – Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

P

Parker House Hotel – food & beer takeout Tues, Thurs, & Sat 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Perkins takeout orders only, seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pizza Pub – takeout/delivery services, Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m. Call 814-226-8721.

PorchVue Winery – delivery – 3 bottle minimum ($60), 30 miles

R

Reed’s Family Restaurant and Pizzeria – takeout, Fri – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

RRR Roadhouse – takeout, Wednesday through Sunday, Lunch 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Dinner 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

S

Sarah’s Snack Shack – Wed-Sun, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Snug Harbor – takeout food and beer; Click here to view Snug Harbour’s Facebook page. Call orders in at 814-275-3355.

St. Cloud Hotel – food & beer takeout/food delivery within 10 miles. Call 724-526-5282. For specials, visit their Facebook page here.

Sweet Basil – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week, Call 814-226-7013. Click here to view Sweet Basil’s menu.

T

The Allegheny Grille – takeout/delivery (15 miles), NEW HOURS: Sunday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Call 724-659-5701. Click here to visit The Allegheny Grille’s Facebook page.

The Blue Collar Tavern – takeout, Thurs – Sat 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Sun 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The River’s Edge – takeout, curbside, and local delivery. Fridays and Saturdays, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Call 724-232-0400. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

The Sawmill, – takeout

V

Village Pizza – Take out/(delivery-after 4:00 p.m.), Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Call 814-744-9960.

W

Washington House – food & beer takeout, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Call 814-354-2929.

Wayside Inn – Takeout. Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Call 814-226-7344. Check their Facebook page for specials.

Z

Zack’s – takeout/prepared meals

ELK COUNTY

Scottish Heights Restaurant – Takeout, Open Thursday thru Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Call 814 265-4653.

FOREST COUNTY

B

Bettina’s Italian Restaurant – pickup/delivery for in-town Tues – Sat 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Forest Fire BBQ – open Wednesday through Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., BBQ & burgers

JEFFERSON COUNTY

A

Angelo’s Pizza – call for information

B

Bear Claw Country Sports Bar – takeout and curbside, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Call 814-653-2166.

Brockway Tastee Freez – call ahead to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Buff’s – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

C

Country Pride Restaurant – takeout, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Courthouse Cafe – takeout/delivery, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

D

Devil’s BBQ – call ahead takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Dirty Ehrma’s – takeout and curbside. Tuesday through Saturday; Opening at 4. Call 814-849-3726. Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

Dutch Pantry – carryout, Sun – Thurs 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

F

Flashover’s Club – call ahead curbside to-go, For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Fox’s Pizza – call ahead, take-out.

Fremer’s Market – call ahead curbside to-go, delivery (Brockway), 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fusion Cafe – takeout/curbside to-go, Tues – Thurs 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

G

Glasstown Pizzeria – call for information

H

Henretty’s Rt 28 Take Out – call ahead, take-out only.

L

Leila Jo’s Café & Bakery – Open Thursday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Take out from their back kitchen window. Visit online, or call 814-938-4700.

M

McDonald’s Restaurant, Brookville – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 5:00 a.m. to midnight every day.

McDonald’s Restaurant, Punxsutawney – open for Drive-Thru and Pick-Up ONLY (order & pay on the app, and pick up in Drive-Thru or we’ll bring it to the car), 5:00 a.m. to midnight every day.

N

Neko’s – call for information

P

Paesano Pizza – takeout, 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Peggy’s Pizza – take-out.

Pizza Town – delivery/takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

Plyler’s – call ahead takeout, Wednesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Punxsy Pizza – takeout/delivery, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

R

Rocky Grille – takeout/curbside to-go, delivery, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

S

Scottish Heights Restaurant – Takeout, Open Thursday thru Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Call 814-265-4653.

Sub Hub – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

T

The Bear Claw – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Flight Deck Restaurant – carry out, Wed – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Hock’s Nest – carry out, Tuesday and Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Hourglass – food & beer takeout, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Hut Family Restaurant – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The New Anchor Inn – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tommy’s Pizza in Sigel – Take-Outs

VENANGO COUNTY

A

Abe’s General Store – Takeout – April hours are Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Hours will be adjusted again for May.) Call 814-271-0474. Visit Abe’s on their Facebook page for more details.

B

Becki’s Bakery & Cafe – Curbside/pick up; Hours Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Call 814-493-8722; online ordering www.bbake3.com or visit their Facebook page here.

Bella Cucina – Open Wednesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., accepting preorders from a limited menu. Each week we will be offering a little more from our menu that can be viewed on their Facebook page – with hopes to be open more days after this week. Orders can be text or called in 814-657-6521.

Benjamin’s Roadhouse – call ahead takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery – call-ahead to-go, 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

C

Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – takeout, curbside, and delivery, 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Core Goods – curbside pickup, Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit core-goods.com/corona for a list of items. Call 814-493-8431 or email coregoodsoc@gmail.com to order.

D

Deets Sugar House – Takeout. Call ahead to place your order, 814-677-6400. For more information, visit their website here.

Double Play – delivery/curbside takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

F

Farmer in the Dell – takeout, 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fox’s Pizza Den in Franklin – carry out & delivery orders, customers can order online at foxpizza.com.

Foxtales Pub – food & beer takeout: Open Tuesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Closed Sunday, Monday & Wednesday.

G

Grandview Grille Fat Dogs – take out. Phones open at 11:00 a.m., Pick up 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call ahead 814-346-1898.

K

Karma Coffee – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

L

Leonardo’s – open for takeout/curbside/local delivery 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 814- 432-8421. Full menu.

Liberty Street Ale House – curbside pickup/delivery (2 miles), food and beer, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call 814-437-1115 to call in your meal selections, visit their Facebook page here for updates, or view their menu and order online at www.thelibertystreetalehouse.com.

Little It Deli – takeout/curbside pickup/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

M

McNerney’s Tavern – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – ?

Mongs in Seneca – takeout only, noon to 8:00 p.m.

O

Oil City Pizza Hut – carry-out/delivery, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

P

Polly’s – takeout, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., kitchen closes at 7:30 p.m.

R

Rocko’s Pizzeria – carryout/delivery, 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

S

Spilling the Beans – carryout, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Strawberry Delight – to open on Friday, April 24, Hours, 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Every day; Call 814-676-1569; to see new food menu items, visit their Facebook page here.

T

The Log Cabin – takeout/delivery, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Taco Shack – call ahead curbside to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Trails to Ales Brewery – Take Out, Curbside & Delivery, Daily, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m (Closed Tuesday)

V

Villa Italia Ristorante – takeout 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

W

Wanango Country Club – food & beer takeout, Tues – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Y

Yellow Dog Lantern – carryout, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

