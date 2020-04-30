 

Runaway Teen Located in Clarion County

Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a runaway Armstrong County teen was located in Clarion County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, a known 17-year-old male from Washington Township, Armstrong County, ran away from his Brush Valley Road residence overnight – sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on April 27.

Police say the teen was then located in Clarion County and returned to his parents.


