Runaway Teen Located in Clarion County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a runaway Armstrong County teen was located in Clarion County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, a known 17-year-old male from Washington Township, Armstrong County, ran away from his Brush Valley Road residence overnight – sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on April 27.

Police say the teen was then located in Clarion County and returned to his parents.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.