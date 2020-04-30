School Lunch Heroes: North Clarion Staff Serves Over 300 Meals to Local Youth

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – Staff at North Clarion Junior-Senior High School was busy on the eve of School Lunch Hero Day serving over 300 meals to students.

(PHOTO (Left to Right): Amy Schwabenbauer, Doris Mills, Michelle Anthony, Dave Reitz, Cindy Mealy, Karrie Langworthy.)

North Clarion High School Principal Ed Baumcratz said cafeteria staff and teacher volunteers served 310 meals on Thursday, April 30.

“I’d like to thank to our cafeteria staff and teacher volunteers for making this program so successful,” said Baumcratz.

Lunches are available for students ages 2 to 18 every Tuesday and Thursday at North Clarion Junior-Senior High School.

North Clarion Junior-Senior High School is located at 10439 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

School Lunch Hero Day, celebrated annually on May 1, is a national celebration marking its 8th year that honors hard-working individuals who prepare healthy meals for students.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.