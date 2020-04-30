Steering Committee Recommends Butler Health System Resume Limited Operations Beginning May 4

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Butler Health System Steering Committee has made a recommendation for resuming limited elective procedures at Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.

According to a release from Butler Health System (BHS), the Reopening Steering Committee has recommended that BHS resume, on a limited basis, outpatient visits, admissions, surgeries and procedures, beginning May 4.

Following guidelines from professional organizations and PA DOH guidelines, the committee has established specific criteria pertaining to Covid-19 testing, PPE availability, patient risk stratification and acute care capacity.

According to the release, the committee will monitor activity on an ongoing basis. It is prepared to further expand services, or dial them back, based on COVID-19 activity over the next few weeks.

Current Coronavirus Information from BHS

On Tuesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/29/20: 586

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 473

Positives: 22

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/29/20: 2691

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1928

Positives: 205

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/30/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 1 suspected. 7 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other:

· Please continue to encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

NOTE: BHS reports its data only. Pennsylvania Department of Health data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.