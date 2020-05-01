A ‘Giving Tree’ of Masks Approved for Clarion County Veterans Park



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An area resident received approval to use a tree in Veterans Park on Main Street to hang hand-made masks to help protect residents. The masks are free, and anyone can take one of them.

(PHOTO: Veterans Park tree that will be used for the masks. Photo by Aly Delp.)

Kyleigh Craddock and friends plan to hang the masks on Saturday morning and complete the project by 10:00 a.m.

“I believe it’s a Christmas tree or one of the trees over there at the park,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “People can come and take them, and they have a sign that says you wash them and all that stuff. It’s kind of a nice gesture on her part, and people can come and get them.”

Commissioners Approve Early Termination of Lease with Justice Works

Commissioners approved an early termination of a lease between Justice Works and the county for space used in the Human Services building on Seventh Avenue. The space occupied by Justice Works will be released by Roads to Recovery.

“They were told that if they went ahead and paid their April and May rent that we would forgive them their June rent since we’re moving another person in there May 1st,” said Accounting Director Rose Logue.

“They want to delay their payments through the rest of the summer because they were short on cash, but they had already moved out of the building, and we need to use that space,” continued Logue. “We’ll be charging rent to Roads for Recovery in May and June at $929 per month.”

Justice Works is moving out of the complex and purchasing another building but still continues to provide some services for Clarion County.

“Justice Works is still currently involved because they are still a service provider for CYS,” said Human Services Director Jill Stephens. “They do go into homes and visitations and transportation for us. They do run a couple of evidence-based programs for us. They do not employ any ongoing workers for us.”

In other business, Commissioners approved the following items:

A contract on behalf of CYS with Alternate Living Solutions for transitional living services. Term: 3/1/2020 – 6/30/2020. Cost: $197.95/day, county match 20 percent.

Contract on behalf of Public Safety with Tower Service Unlimited for a 195’ communications tower and concrete shelter placement at the Leeper communications site. Total Cost: $313,767.00.

Agreement with Ken Gilbert to mow the property of the Leeper Communications site, $40/mow.

Agreement with Joe Rainey to mow the County Cemetery in Sligo, $35/mow.

Letter of Support for the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Association to apply for a DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program grant.

Letter of Support for the Clarion Fire Department to apply for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant.

New Hire. Alicia Dittman to fill the vacant position of Caseworker 1. Full-time, non-exempt, 40 hours/week. Effective Date: 5/4/2020. Salary: $28,267.20.

Promotion. Brenda Ciancio to move from Caseworker 1 to Caseworker 2 due to the successful completion of the probationary period. Full-time, non-exempt, 40 hours/week. Effective Date: 4/14/2020. Salary: $31,650.23.

Public Safety. Reassignment. Korey Mills to fill the vacant position of Full-Time Dispatcher. Full time, non-exempt, 36/48 hours/week. Effective Date: 4/12/2020. Salary: $13.59/hour.

Public Safety. New Hire. Tyler Lencer to fill the vacant position of Part-Time Dispatcher. Part-time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours/week. Effective Date: 4/20/2020. Salary: $13.59/hour.

Announcements

Work Session on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. via phone conference.

Commissioner/Salary Board meeting on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. via phone conference.

