Clarion Wrestling: Three Golden Eagles Named to NWCA Scholar

MANHEIM, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced the members of its Division I Scholar All-American Team on Thursday.

(Photo: Ty Bagoly, taken by Camron Kirkland and courtesy of Clarion University)

Clarion placed three wrestlers on the team for the first time since 2016, with Ty Bagoly, Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl all earning their way onto the team.

Zacherl finishes his college career as a four-time member of the NWCA Scholar All-America team, while Bulsak is now a three-time selection to the squad. Bagoly makes his first appearance on the NWCA Scholar All-America squad in 2020.

The NWCA Scholar All-American team is named annually and includes student-athletes that excel both on the mat and in the classroom. Traditionally an athlete must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or above while also winning 60 percent of their matches in a given season, or achieve a 3.0 while earning All-American status, to qualify for the award.

Both Bulsak and Zacherl earned NWCA All-American status in 2020 while carrying cumulative GPAs of 3.81 and 3.16, respectively. Bagoly finished the season with a 16-6 overall and also boasts a GPA at 3.20. All three athletes qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships in Minneapolis before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagoly cracked the national heavyweight rankings for the first time in his career in 2020 and was set to make his first appearance at the national tournament this year. He would have entered the field as the 32nd seed, wrestling Northern Illinois’s Max Ihry in the pigtail round.

Bulsak’s junior year was the best of his Clarion career, as the South Park native firmly entrenched himself in the national conversation as a dominant 197-pounder. He became Clarion’s first-ever MAC Champion when he blitzed the field in DeKalb, winning three matches on the first day of the tournament before claiming the gold. He finished the year with a 27-5 overall record, including a 10-1 record in MAC duals and a team-best nine wins by fall on the year. He was set to enter his third NCAA Championships as the 10th seed in the 197-pound bracket.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds in 2020, Zacherl compiled a 22-4 overall record this year and was consistently ranked among the best 149-pounders in the country. He was set to enter the NCAA Championships as the 11th seed in the field. Zacherl placed seventh at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December after taking fourth there a year previous, and went on to post an 11-0 record in MAC duals for the year.

