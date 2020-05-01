Heasley Encourages Mail-in Ballots

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Wednesday’s regular meeting, Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley emphasized the importance of voting and encouraged everyone to vote by mail.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“We are highly encouraging the public to consider a mail-in ballot,” said Heasley. “There’s no more important civic duty than voting. May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 Pennsylvania Primary. The mail-in ballot must be received by June 2 at 8 pm.

“This provides voters a secure, convenient method to vote.”

May 18 is the last day to update your voter registration. If anyone wants to be mailed a paper application, needs help, or has questions, call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772 – option 3). More information is available at VotesPA.com.

Commissioners Heasley, Brosius, and Tharan also approved an agreement with Dominion Voting Systems for an Image Cast Central Scanner in the amount of $4,192.50 with an annual license and a warranty fee of $1,650 beginning 2021.

“This is the second scanner and a backup unit for the upcoming election in anticipation of a high volume number of mail votes,” added Heasley.

