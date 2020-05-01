A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.