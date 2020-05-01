Aletha R. Cropp, 95, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she had lived for the past year.

Prior, she had lived in Oil City, President, and Rouseville.

Aletha was born November 11, 1924 in Sligo, PA to Orville and Ida (Burns) Myers.

Everyone who knew Aletha, knew that she had a feisty giving spirit. She enjoyed volunteering for many years at the Clothing Closet in Seneca and enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Seneca. She was very active in the activities at President Chapel and most recently at Seneca United Methodist Church where she helped make fleece blankets for those in need.

Aletha was a lifelong crafter and many people were recipients of her beautiful creations. Baking was another of her skills and she was very well known for her wonderful pies and pumpkin rolls.

On May 5, 1956, she was married to Donald I. Cropp, who preceded her in death on March 8, 1996.

Survivors include her two sons, Roger (Shirley) Wygant of Seneca and Donald (Tamara) Cropp of Clarkston Michigan. She is also survived by her stepchildren Harold (Diana) Cropp and Carol Dunkle both of Oil City. Grandchildren are Adam (Kelli) Wygant, Terry Wygant, Jillann (Brian) Cramer, Donna (John) Hopper, Tracy (Michael) Treen, Tanya (Jon) Manz, Jeffrey (Angela) Long and Stephen (Lori) Long. Great-grandchildren are Taylor Felix, Avery Wygant, Derek, Meghan, Joshua, and Andrew Long, Michaela Manross, Cheyenne Grove, Elizabeth Manz.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Donald I. Cropp, her daughter and son-in-law Nancy (George) Rosenthaler, her brothers William and Miller Myers and sisters Beulah Wilkinson, Alma Hall, and Faye Beck.

A private visitation will be held Friday at the Morrison Funeral Home, and private funeral service will follow on Saturday with the Rev. William Hastings, pastor of Seneca United Methodist Church officiating. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a late date, once the restrictions are lifted on public gatherings. Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to President Chapel, 230 President Village Road, Tionesta, PA 16353. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

