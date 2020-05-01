Area Man Accused of Sexual Assault of Two Young Girls

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegations of sexual assaults of two young girls that occurred over a period of nearly four years.

Court documents indicate 18-year-old Nicholas Scott Dupont, of Cooperstown, was arraigned on Tuesday, April 28, at 2:00 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (five counts)

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in Cooperstown Borough, Venango County, involving Nicholas Dupont.

On December 31, 2019, Franklin-based State Police were made aware of a series of incidents in which it was reported that Nicholas Dupont sexually abused a known female juvenile multiple times between the summer of 2014 and the summer of 2017, according to a criminal complaint.

On January 22, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim, who is currently 14 years old.

According to the complaint, the victim disclosed that Dupont performed sexual acts on her in the summer of 2014. She indicated the incidents stopped after the summer of 2017.

The victim noted that Dupont told her not to tell anyone “because he was embarrassed.”

The complaint notes the victim also disclosed that Dupont did the same thing to a second victim.

On February 6, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with the second victim who is also currently 14 years old.

According to the complaint, the second victim disclosed that Dupont “did a bunch of stuff” to her and the first victim when she was between the ages of six to nine years old. She reported Dupont tried bribing her. She said she always did what Dupont asked and didn’t realize it was wrong until she was about nine or ten years old and started saying no to him.

The complaint notes the second victim stated she “felt disgusted in herself and wanted to die” when she began to understand what was happening.

She also told police Dupont told her it was a secret and not to tell anyone. She reported that the last time it occurred, she started screaming and threatened to leave his room.

Dupont is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court at 1:30 p.m. on June 3.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

