Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cheesecake Pie
Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
Top this rich and delicious pie with fresh raspberries or sliced strawberries!
Chocolate Cheesecake Pie
Ingredients
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups milk chocolate chips, melted and cooled
1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 – 9 oz. graham cracker crust
Directions
~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.
~Beat in cooled chocolate. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust.
~Refrigerate until serving.
