Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cheesecake Pie

Top this rich and delicious pie with fresh raspberries or sliced strawberries!

Chocolate Cheesecake Pie

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups milk chocolate chips, melted and cooled

1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 – 9 oz. graham cracker crust

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

~Beat in cooled chocolate. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust.

~Refrigerate until serving.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.