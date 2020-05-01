Clarion Tennis: Germanoski Named PSAC Women’s Tennis Champion Scholar

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Clarion University senior Hailey Germanoski was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Champion Scholar, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo taken by Ashby Diaz, courtesy of Clarion University)

Germanoski is the first Golden Eagle to claim the award in the sport.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 PSAC Spring Championships due to COVID-19, the league will honor Champion Scholars for all spring sports including: baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis.

The PSAC Champion Scholar Awards are modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 award. The selection criteria for the Champion Scholar Awards is identical to that of the NCAA Elite 90 awards, which honor the student-athlete with the top GPA at each of the championship finals sites of the 90 NCAA championships across all three divisions – I, II, and III.

Each year, the Champion Scholar is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at all of the league’s 23 championship finals sites. Because the 2020 PSAC Spring Championships were cancelled, the PSAC opened the award to all student-athletes who met the criteria of: having completed a minimum 48 credit hours and those who are in at least their second year of competition.

The Jeannette, Pa., native and Penn Trafford graduate has accumulated 109 credits towards her speech pathology and audiology degree while sporting a flawless 4.0 grade point average.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.