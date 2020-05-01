Featured Local Job: Full-time Parts Counter Salesperson

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-time Parts Counter Salesperson.

Job duties include but not limited to:

Fielding incoming parts and service calls

Returning customer calls for parts or service

Help with scheduling service/repairs

Help with scheduling parts deliveries

Experience in auto parts, repairs, or service a plus.

The pay will be based on experience.

Healthcare/vision and dental available.

Please send resumes to reinselb@yahoo.com.

You can also pick up an application at Sligo Auto Salvage.

Sligo Auto Salvage is located at 12057 Route 68 Sligo, Pa. 16255.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.