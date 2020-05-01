THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Featured Local Job: Full-time Parts Counter Salesperson
Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 08:05 AM
Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-time Parts Counter Salesperson.
Job duties include but not limited to:
- Fielding incoming parts and service calls
- Returning customer calls for parts or service
- Help with scheduling service/repairs
- Help with scheduling parts deliveries
Experience in auto parts, repairs, or service a plus.
The pay will be based on experience.
Healthcare/vision and dental available.
Please send resumes to reinselb@yahoo.com.
You can also pick up an application at Sligo Auto Salvage.
Sligo Auto Salvage is located at 12057 Route 68 Sligo, Pa. 16255.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.