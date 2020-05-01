Janet Lynn Hudock, 52, of Cochranton passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loving family and close friends after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born, May 9, 1967 in Meadville, she was the daughter of Curtis and Marilyn Ekis Baker.

She was a 1985 graduate of Franklin High School and following graduation began working at the family business, Curtis Baker Lumber Inc.

Janet enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and going on little adventures.

She was a member of Cochranton Vol. Fire Department Station #4 and Vernon Central Fire Department and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Cochranton.

Janet is survived by her husband, Allan Hudock, whom she married October 15, 1992. She is survived by a daughter Jordan Hudock of Cochranton, her parents of Cochranton, and three brothers, Steven (Rose) Baker of Utica, Rick (Belinda) Baker of California and Robert (Cindy) Baker of Cochranton and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Barco Onocology Center and Hospice of Crawford County and asks that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Janet’s name to these organizations.

The Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., Cochranton is in care of arrangements and condolences and tributes can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

