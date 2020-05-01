Judicial Sale Scheduled for June 29 for Seven Properties, Including Former 76 Truck Stop

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A judicial sale in Clarion County now scheduled for June 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. includes a 63.9-acre property, the former 76 Truck Stop in Clarion Township on Route 322 near exit 70 of Interstate 80.

There has been plenty of interest in the former truck stop and the six other properties, but a judicial sale offers one big attraction.

“It’s been so long with bankruptcies and taxes have not been paid,” said Clarion County Tax Claim Director Megan Kerr. “All of the liens, all the judgments, mortgage, and anything that was against the property is gone. The starting bid will be $1,300.”

A Judicial Sale is a sale permitted under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Act, 72 P.S. §5860.101, et seq., which provides for an auction of real property due to delinquent property taxes that were not sold at an earlier Upset Tax Sale.

Christy Logue, assistant solicitor, further explained a judicial sale at Wednesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

“The judicial sale comes after the tax sale,” said Logue. “The tax sale happens if you don’t pay your taxes for three years and someone can purchase it at a tax sale. sale. There’s a risk, because it doesn’t get rid of any liens or mortgages that are on the property, so you could be buying a property for $3,000, but there could be a $30,000 mortgage and a lien on it.

“You would have to get that paid off before you can have the property clear and free and even after you buy it, there’s still a title defect. The purpose of the judicial sale is it’s free and clear except for back property taxes.

“If you buy it at a judicial sale you know you don’t have to worry about outstanding mortgages or liens on it because they’re wiped away. It’s a clean slate.”

The idea of a 63.9-acre site available along 80 would seem to be very attractive, but questions about its environmental conditions are common for the long-abandoned truck stop.

Governor Tom Wolf announced a grant earlier this year that may provide answers to the questions.

The independent Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was approved for a $37,344.00 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property. The brownfield site located on Route 322 in Clarion Township is approximately 63 acres, 10 of which is developed and has been utilized as a truck stop with fueling and repair services and operations dating back to the 1970s.

The Clarion County EDC applied on behalf of private developer Miles Brothers LLC to purchase the site and clean up the property for use.

EDC was contacted for comment on Tuesday, but the call was not immediately returned.

Miles Brothers have experience in reclaiming brownfields and its Glassworks project in Clarion Borough on the site of the former O-I Glass Plant.

“ISRP funding will support the necessary evaluation of the unused, remaining portion of this property,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.

“Conducting an environmental study is a critical component of revitalizing this former industrial site, as it will ensure that the site is safe for development and re-use,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “I’m pleased to see that this funding will redevelop a brownfield site, which will benefit the community, the economy, and the environment.”

No reports have been released regarding the environmental needs of the former truck stop property.

A list of the properties and owners for the judicial sale includes the following:

Clarion Township – Keystone Capital Group Inc., 2151 Route 322, Old 76 Truck Stop, 63.9 acres, and a starting bid of $1300.

Clarion Township – Kimberly A. Leith, 325 Greenville Pike, 1.5 story house, $1,003.

East Brady Borough – Peg Bowser, 300 E. 3 rd , one-story house, $983.

Farmington Township – Michael P. Moran, Slocum Mobile Home Court, trailer on leased land, Lot 143, $983.

Madison Township – Tina M. Nugent, 3122 Traister Road, one-story house, $975.

Paint Township – Alan Skinner, Forest Park, trailer, Lot 95, $911.

Toby Township – Nancy Mae Murray, Landlocked vacant land, 2.0 acres, $989.

