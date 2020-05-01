 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Over 1,200 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA; Statewide Total Approaches 47,000

Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, May 1, 2020, 1,208 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 46,971. The death toll is currently 2,354.

There are 180,477 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/1/20 – 1,208
4/30/20 – 1,397
4/29/20 – 1,102
4/28/20 – 1,214
4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 51 1 52 2
Butler 178 2 180 6
Clarion 23 0 23 1
Clearfield 16 0 16 0
Crawford 19 0 19 0
Elk 3 0 3 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 63 0 63 4
Jefferson 4 0 4 0
McKean 6 0 6 0
Mercer 65 0 65 1
Venango 7 0 7 0
Warren 1 0 1 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives  Deaths 
Adams 140 1566 4
Allegheny 1319 16107 99
Armstrong 52 683 2
Beaver 426 2085 67
Bedford 24 202 1
Berks 2748 5620 117
Blair 23 979 0
Bradford 33 693 2
Bucks 3055 8560 225
Butler 180 2208 6
Cambria 31 1227 1
Cameron 1 50 0
Carbon 181 1068 15
Centre 96 923 1
Chester 1432 5440 111
Clarion 23 489 1
Clearfield 16 436 0
Clinton 32 242 0
Columbia 289 620 13
Crawford 19 689 0
Cumberland 349 1519 17
Dauphin 601 3618 25
Delaware 3848 9064 240
Elk 3 159 0
Erie 87 1912 2
Fayette 81 1794 4
Forest 7 30 0
Franklin 313 2940 7
Fulton 5 84 0
Greene 26 421 0
Huntingdon 40 283 0
Indiana 63 726 4
Jefferson 4 316 0
Juniata 84 148 1
Lackawanna 934 2505 83
Lancaster 1820 7809 106
Lawrence 65 736 6
Lebanon 694 2631 9
Lehigh 2850 7305 80
Luzerne 2173 5009 92
Lycoming 71 1119 1
McKean 6 167 0
Mercer 65 744 1
Mifflin 37 685 0
Monroe 1147 2735 54
Montgomery 4406 17509 362
Montour 48 2958 0
Northampton 2103 6381 94
Northumberland 95 584 0
Perry 32 219 1
Philadelphia 12544 28278 424
Pike 383 1227 15
Potter 4 82 0
Schuylkill 375 2069 6
Snyder 33 201 1
Somerset 26 596 0
Sullivan 1 32 0
Susquehanna 84 281 8
Tioga 16 251 1
Union 37 543 0
Venango 7 251 0
Warren 1 175 0
Washington 116 2103 2
Wayne 102 524 5
Westmoreland 393 4596 25
Wyoming 21 160 2
York 651 7111 11

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
46,971 2,354 180,477

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 38%
50-64 27%
65+ 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 1, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 19%