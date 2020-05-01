Say What?!: Man Takes 43 Wet Sponge Hits to the Face for Guinness Record

BOISE, Id. – An Idaho man took 43 hits to the face with wet sponges to break a Guinness World Record while social distancing.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, went outside into the middle of his Boise street with Jonathan Hannon to attempt the unusual record.

