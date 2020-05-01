Sheetz Extends $3/Hour Extra Compensation for Store Employees Until June

ALTOONA, Pa. – On Thursday Sheetz announced it is extending its extra compensation for its store employees until June 4, 2020.

In March, Sheetz announced that it would pay an additional $3 per hour to its store employees until April 23, 2020.

As the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, Sheetz has made the decision to extend the pay increase to showcase its gratitude to its employees.

“This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hard working employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc.

“We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time.”

According to a release from Sheetz, as an essential business, they are committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home, and are grateful for the dedication and commitment of its employees, who work 24/7/365, providing total customer focus, especially during these challenging times. The health and well-being of Sheetz team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority for the company as the situation around COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of all Americans.

