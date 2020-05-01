 

SPONSORED: Bauer Truck Repair to Resume Normal Business Hours on Monday

Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

bauer insideSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – After careful planning and consideration for the health and safety of both customers and employees, Bauer Truck Repair will resume normal operating hours on Monday, May 4.

The lobby will reopen Mondays through Fridays, 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. until noon.

It is required that anyone who enters the facility is wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for being patient and understanding while we operated on a limited basis,” said Randy Bauer, Owner.

The following services are offered at Bauer Truck Repair:

  • Truck Repair
  • Towing and Recovery
  • Roadside Service
  • Diagnostics
  • Engine Repair
  • General Repairs

Bauer Truck Repair is located at 1205 Doe Run Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

They can be reached at 814-226-6023.

Check out Bauer Truck Repair at BauerTruckRepair.com and Facebook.com/bauertruckrepair for more information.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

