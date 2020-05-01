State Police Locate Missing Woman

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a woman who went missing on Wednesday evening was located on Thursday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, 75-year-old Saundria Jean White left her residence on U.S. 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, in a gray 2003 Saturn Vue around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

Police say she was entered into the NCIC system as a missing/endangered person.

White was then located on Thursday.

