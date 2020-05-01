Two Juveniles Face Charges for Break-in, Vandalism of Home

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two juveniles are facing burglary charges for breaking into and damaging a residence in Oliver Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the burglary occurred at a residential property located on Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, sometime between April 7 and April 28.

Police say a known 15-year-old male from Oliveburg and a known 15-year-old male from Punxsutawney broke into the residence of a known 70-year-old Indiana man and damaged items inside, including a gas stove valued at $300.00, a French door valued at $200.00, an exterior door valued at $200.00, drywall valued at $100.00, and kitchen cabinets valued at $100.00.

Charges are pending.

