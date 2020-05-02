 

Saturday, May 2, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

