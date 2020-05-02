A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

