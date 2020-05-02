Don A. Clark, 92, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 10, 1927, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Chester and Helen Moore Clark.

Don graduated from Oil City High School.

Growing up in the Clark Summit neighborhood, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing baseball.

He held a lifelong enthusiasm for baseball both as a player and a fan.

From July 1952 to April 1954, Don served in the U.S. Army, fighting during the Korea War. He was awarded the Sniper Medal and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

After the war, he returned in Clark Summit, and worked for Jones and Laughlin Steel in downtown Oil City. He worked there for several years until he took a vacation trip to Florida. Once in Florida, he decided he liked it there so much, he ended up staying permanently, and he met his future wife, Doris LeBaron. After their marriage, they resided in Tampa until the time of her passing, after which he moved back to Oil City to be closer to family.

Surviving are friend and caretaker Lori Sherretts and her husband George of Oil City, and many nieces and nephews, too numerous to name.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Art Clark, Austie Clark, infant Donald Clark, Fred Clark, James Clark, Lendrum Clark, and Walter Clark; and seven sisters, Alice McCauley, Arlene Clark, Margaret King, Geraldine Stadler, Pauline Gold, Marie Welms, and Loretta Brown.

Per Don’s request there will be no visitation or services. A future memorial service will be planned once the restrictions of public gatherings are lifted.

Interment will be alongside his wife in Tampa Garden of Memories.

A special heartfelt thank you is sent out to all the staff at AseraCare Hospice and the private duty caretakers, Shirley Bimber, Cathy Schnider, and Sue Rutherford, for all the care and compassion that was shown to Don.

Memorial contributions are suggested to AseraCare Hospice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave the family a special message or to view other helpful services visit www.morrisonhome.com.

