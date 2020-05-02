Donald E. Vogus, 84, of Horsecreek Rd. Oil City, PA. , died May 1, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born July 13, 1935 in Oil City, PA. , he was the son of the late David T. Vogus & Florence M. Reed Vogus.

Don was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Mr. Vogus had served in the National Guard.

He was married in Oct. 1954 to the former Shirley L. Rodgers and she preceded him in death in June 2001.

Mr. Vogus had been employed for over 40 years at Joy Manufacturing, where he was a tool grinder.

He was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the mission trips, especially his trips to Russia.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by two children: Cathy Burrows & her husband Randy of Oil City and Daniel Vogus & his wife Lisa of Oil City; two grandchildren Jared Burrows & his wife Megan and John David Vogus; one sister Evelyn Maynard & her husband James of Scottsdale, AZ; two brothers-in-law Bill Russell & his wife Helen and Ed McDowell; a sister-in-law Pat Rodgers as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister Twila Dolby Dunlap.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church or to a charity of one’s choice.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

