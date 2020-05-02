Donald Paul White Jr., 78 of Oil City, PA passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.

Born on May 31, 1942, Don was the first of six children to the late Lois Grove and Donald White, Sr. of Oil City. Throughout his life, Don worked as a truck driver, car salesman, and a small business owner. He was an active member of the Eagles Club and Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed a cold beverage and socializing with friends.

Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He was known for gathering friends and family for BBQs, his lively personality, and his generous heart. His friends, family and loved ones will miss his good advice and ability to make others laugh.

Don was married to Kathleen Ashley of Franklin PA, who passed away in 1982. Don and Kathy had two children, Don White III of Westminster, CA and Elizabeth Ashley of Charleston, SC. For the last thirty-seven years, Don and his loving partner, Frances Anita Lockrem have resided in Oil City.

Additional survivors are his three sisters, Rosemary Slagle, Gail Rowland and Gretchen Rankin.

In addition to his parents, and his wife Kathy, Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Goral and Cindy White.

In lieu of an onsite service, a memorial prayer service will be held by phone on Monday, May 4, 2020. For anyone wishing to send condolences and get details regarding his service, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

