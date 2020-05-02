 

God’s Little Garden to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Saturday, May 2, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

store frontCRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – God’s Little Garden is proud to announce they are turning 20 in 2020.

To celebrate, they are having a store-wide sale of 20% off this coming week from Sunday, May 3, through Friday, May 8.

Purchases of $25.00 or more will receive a goodie bag for the entire family.

Please note the 20% discount excludes special orders, cases, Cranberry Wellness Center services, and already discounted items.

As they are celebrating more “at a distance” this year, God’s Little Garden will not be hosting their regular Open House event. In its place, be sure to check out their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GodsLittleGarden/) each day next week (Sunday thru Friday) for special online events and to enter drawings to win prizes.

The community also has the option to call ahead at 814-676-8660 to place an order for curbside pick-up service or for free shipping. (Free shipping is for sale week ONLY.)


