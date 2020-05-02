Michael Patton Advising: Estate Planning

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Estate Planning:

What Key Estate Planning Tools Should I Know About?

By taking steps in advance, you have a greater say in how these questions are answered. And isn’t that how it should be?

Wills and trusts are two of the most popular estate planning tools. Both allow you to spell out how you would like your property to be distributed, but they also go far beyond that.

Just about everyone needs a will. Besides enabling you to determine the distribution of your property, a will gives you the opportunity to nominate your executor and guardians for your minor children. If you fail to make such designations through your will, the decisions will probably be left to the courts. Bear in mind that property distributed through your will is subject to probate, which can be a time-consuming and costly process.

Read the full article here.

