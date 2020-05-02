Route 28 Roadwork to Begin on Monday

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A multi-year bridge replacement project on Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County, will begin on Monday, May 4, weather permitting.

Work will include the replacement of two box culverts, one over Thompson Run and one over Simpson Run.

Traffic control will use flaggers throughout construction.

Detours will be required for this project and will be announced at another time.

Thompson Run Bridge is located just North of Mendenhall Road and Simpson Run Bridge is located just South of Monrean Road, near Summerville.

This is a $1,895,000.00 million project. Crews from Clearwater Construction, Inc. will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by August 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

