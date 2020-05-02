Route 68 Roadway Rehabilitation Project to Begin on Tuesday

MONROE TWP., Pa. – PennDOT District 10 is beginning a roadway rehabilitation project on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, which will begin Tuesday, May 5, weather permitting.

Work will include widening sections of Route 68 for traffic safety and new guide-rail installation along with rehabilitation work and safety enhancements to bridge structure over Piney Run Creek.

A traffic signal will be set up to facilitate alternating traffic directions due to lane closure for bridge and roadway construction. Traffic stoppages will occur within the lane closure time frame for critical and sensitive operations for short duration’s as necessary to operations.

The work done on Route 68 will be approximately 4 miles south of I-80 in the town of Reidsburg. between Over Road and Stoney Lonesome Road.

This is a $4,543,739.00 million roadway rehabilitation project. Crews from Francis J Palo, Inc. will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by December 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

