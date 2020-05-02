Say What?!: Deer Take Over Formerly Busy Streets of City in Allegheny County

MILLVALE, Pa. – A resident of a Pennsylvania city captured video of a herd of deer leisurely strolling through a formerly-busy road amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The video, filmed Thursday, shows about 10 deer walking through the middle of empty North Avenue and Grant Avenue in Millvale, Allegheny County.

