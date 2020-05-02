South Leatherwood Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Monday

PORTER TWP., Pa. – PennDOT District 10 is beginning the South Leatherwood Bridge replacement project on Route 861 over Leatherwood Creek in Porter Township, Clarion County, which will begin on Monday, May 4 weather permitting.

Work will include the replacement of an existing arch culvert with a single span concrete bulb-tee bridge. The bridge will be constructed in half widths.

The roadway will be open to single lane traffic in place of a detour. Daytime flagging will be performed prior to the installation of a temporary signal.

The work done on Route 861 is located between Curllsville Road and Falls Road.

This is a $2,191,00.00 million bridge replacement project. Crews from Clearwater Construction, Inc. will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by November 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

