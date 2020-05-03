A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

