 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 3, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.