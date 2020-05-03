Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pina Colada Icebox Cake

This cake has all of the flavors of a Pina Colada!

Pina Colada Icebox Cake

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

1 – 13.66 oz. can coconut milk, divided

1 – 3.4 oz. package instant vanilla pudding mix

1 – 8 oz. container frozen whipped topping, thawed

15 whole graham crackers

1 – 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and extract until smooth. Gradually beat in one cup coconut milk. Add pudding mix; beat on low speed until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.

~Pour remaining coconut milk into a shallow dish. Quickly dip half of the graham crackers into milk; allow excess to drip off. Arrange in a single layer in the bottom of a 13×9-inch baking dish, breaking to fit as needed. Layer with half each of the cream cheese mixture, pineapple, and coconut. Repeat layers.

~Refrigerate, covered, at least four hours before serving.

