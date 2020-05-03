 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pina Colada Icebox Cake

Sunday, May 3, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This cake has all of the flavors of a Pina Colada!

Pina Colada Icebox Cake

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon rum extract
1 – 13.66 oz. can coconut milk, divided
1 – 3.4 oz. package instant vanilla pudding mix
1 – 8 oz. container frozen whipped topping, thawed
15 whole graham crackers
1 – 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and extract until smooth. Gradually beat in one cup coconut milk. Add pudding mix; beat on low speed until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.

~Pour remaining coconut milk into a shallow dish. Quickly dip half of the graham crackers into milk; allow excess to drip off. Arrange in a single layer in the bottom of a 13×9-inch baking dish, breaking to fit as needed. Layer with half each of the cream cheese mixture, pineapple, and coconut. Repeat layers.

~Refrigerate, covered, at least four hours before serving.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.