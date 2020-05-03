Lois K. Mays, 76, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born on February 12, 1944 in Strobleton she was the daughter of Leo and Clara McCauley Siegel.

On February 11, 1961, she was married to John D Mays Jr. who preceded her in death on October 19, 1998

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and also attending all of her grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed spending time outside taking care of her garden and lawn.

She is survived by her children: Angela Schwabenbauer and her husband Thomas of Cranberry, Scott Mays of Fryburg, and Marci and Matt Steinman of Tionesta. Grandchildren surviving include Kyle Schwabenbauer and his wife Kimberly and their daughters Emma and Elaina; Melissa Strang and her husband Steven and their daughters Eloise and Amelia; Corry Eisenman and his wife Brittany and their son Decker; Jeremy Eisenman and his wife Jennifer and their sons Charlie and Jase; Chase, Brooke, and Taylor Steinman. A sister Patty Hackett of Emlenton, a sister-in-law Martha Siegel of Marble, and a sister-in-law Jill Siegel of IL. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, a son-in-law Charles Eisenman, brother Russell Siegel, sister Esther Vogelbacher and her husband John, brother Raymond Siegel, brother Ralph Siegel.

Due to current restrictions all service for Lois will be private. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery Cemetery.

Memorials in Lois’s honor may be made to Venango Regional Catholic Schools, 1505 W. 1st St., Oil City, PA 16301.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

