Lucinda Woman Who Stole Over $15K of Tools to Be Sentenced on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Lucinda woman who stole over $15,000.00 in tools belonging to a known victim is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Kayla Marie Butler, of Lucinda, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on one first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking-movable property at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 6.

According to court documents, Butler pleaded guilty to the above charge on March 18.

As a result of the plea agreement, one third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property was dismissed.

Butler is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Lucinda in late May of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on May 23, 2019, Kayla Butler entered the residence she shared with a known victim in Lucinda while the victim was not at home and smashed multiple items in the house.

She then reportedly went to the victim’s garage and stole approximately $15,150.00 of tools before fleeing the scene.

The complaint notes Butler later disposed of the tools by throwing them on the side of an unknown road.

According to the complaint, Butler admitted to the victim and another individual, via text messages, that she stole the victim’s tools.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on October 7, 2019, and were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas after being waived for court on November 5, 2019.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.