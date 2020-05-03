PA DOH: Statewide COVID-19 Cases Reach 49,267; Death Toll Increases to 2,444



HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 3, 2020, 962 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 49,267. The death toll is currently 2,444.

There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

4/30/20 – 1,397

4/29/20 – 1,102

4/28/20 – 1,214

4/27/20 – 885

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 49,267 2,444 191,374

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 752 8696 12 Northeast 10270 28808 97 Northwest 285 6569 11 Southcentral 3109 23417 43 Southeast 31463 89621 585 Southwest 2673 34263 25

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 145 1633 4 Allegheny 1345 16851 102 Armstrong 52 717 2 Beaver 435 2152 68 Bedford 24 225 1 Berks 2886 5948 118 Blair 24 1079 0 Bradford 35 708 2 Bucks 3286 9121 240 Butler 180 2326 6 Cambria 33 1382 1 Cameron 1 54 0 Carbon 183 1122 15 Centre 102 1016 1 Chester 1502 5740 117 Clarion 23 500 1 Clearfield 21 474 0 Clinton 32 270 0 Columbia 291 693 13 Crawford 19 708 0 Cumberland 373 1670 18 Dauphin 634 3881 28 Delaware 4113 9723 255 Elk 4 177 0 Erie 91 2118 2 Fayette 83 1908 4 Forest 7 30 0 Franklin 351 3120 8 Fulton 6 92 0 Greene 27 438 1 Huntingdon 56 320 0 Indiana 69 773 4 Jefferson 6 325 0 Juniata 86 167 1 Lackawanna 999 2767 86 Lancaster 1936 8342 112 Lawrence 65 767 6 Lebanon 735 2790 10 Lehigh 2924 7626 83 Luzerne 2240 5381 97 Lycoming 85 1215 2 McKean 6 183 0 Mercer 66 785 1 Mifflin 39 734 0 Monroe 1172 2880 55 Montgomery 4552 18185 381 Montour 50 2966 0 Northampton 2214 6656 94 Northumberland 99 639 0 Perry 34 247 1 Philadelphia 13179 30370 423 Pike 405 1316 16 Potter 4 86 0 Schuylkill 395 2192 7 Snyder 33 222 1 Somerset 29 638 1 Sullivan 1 37 0 Susquehanna 85 313 9 Tioga 16 260 1 Union 38 584 0 Venango 7 264 0 Warren 1 184 0 Washington 119 2236 2 Wayne 109 565 5 Westmoreland 401 4842 26 Wyoming 25 182 2 York 679 7459 11

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 38% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%



Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 26,763 54% 1171 Male 21,885 44% 1262 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 616 1% 11 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5280 11% 242 Asian 556 1% 28 White 10,889 22% 908 Other 236 <1% 8 Not reported 32,306 66% 1258 * 66% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 19 4 4 ALLEGHENY 34 293 93 79 ARMSTRONG 1 4 4 0 BEAVER 3 281 23 61 BERKS 19 504 66 75 BUCKS 48 809 152 178 BUTLER 5 12 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 45 5 12 CENTRE 3 3 3 0 CHESTER 31 443 52 104 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 2 79 26 17 CUMBERLAND 5 173 44 16 DAUPHIN 3 105 25 21 DELAWARE 43 959 131 192 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 5 41 5 2 INDIANA 3 13 1 4 LACKAWANNA 14 401 57 69 LANCASTER 27 428 108 89 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 50 6 5 LEHIGH 25 424 84 57 LUZERNE 16 298 37 64 LYCOMING 2 26 5 1 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 125 28 22 MONTGOMERY 79 1453 45 302 NORTHAMPTON 13 505 108 55 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 6 2 0 PHILADELPHIA 52 1370 6 164 PIKE 2 28 4 5 SCHUYLKILL 6 26 6 0 SUSQUEHANNA 3 44 12 9 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 8 129 30 23 YORK 4 8 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 492 9122 1194 1635

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 3, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

